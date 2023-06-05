Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos From Beyonce's London Concert, Talks About Blue Ivy

Priyanka Chopra, who attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in London, has shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of her time there. At the concert, the actress was accompanied by her 'main girls', mother Madhu Chopra, and best friend Tamanna Dutt. The pictures and videos show the trio having a gala time at the concert.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a black crop top paired with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Her mother Madhu and her friend Tamanna were also seen in black ensembles. The carousel also included a photo of her mother with actress Salma Hayek. Along with the photos, Priyanka wrote a long note thanking Beyonce and Jay Z for the "incredible hospitality."

She started the note with Beyonce's quote, "I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters." The 40-year-old actress added, "Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna, and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it ANISHA TEE GIBBS." She also praised the singer's daughter, Blue Ivy, for her performance, and called her "amazing".

In her note, the Citadel actress mentioned her husband Nick Jonas and thanked him for the "most memorable" night. "Thank you Nick Jonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby."



On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra dropped a visual treat for her fans with several pictures and a video on her Instagram stories, from the concert. The actress has been in London for he past few days and she shared multiple snaps with her daughter Malti Marie, enjoying the summer days in London.



Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is her ninth concert

The American singer is busy with her world tour, which flagged off on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The world tour will end on September 27 in the US. It is Beyoncé's first solo tour since the 2016's Formation World Tour. Next, she will perform in Barcelona, Spain.