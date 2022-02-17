After Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird Sign Shyamalan's 'Knock At The Cabin'

Rupert Grint made headlines for his appearance on the Harry Potter reunion Return to Hogwarts earlier this year. However, amid the reunion special being aired, he was currently being seen on the show Servant. He has joined hands with M Night Shyamalan on this series, and now the duo is all set to work together on a film too.

Rupert has been signed on for the veteran director's next film Knock at the Cabin. Also joining the cast of the film was Nikki Amuka-Bird, another artist who has worked with the filmmaker in the past, on the film Old. The latest additions to the cast were after Dave Bautista joined the cast of the film.

Rupert Grint-Nikki Amuka-Bird, as per a report on Deadline, have joined Dave Bautista on Knock at the Cabin. Not many other details, especially on the plot, are available about the film, as was usually the case with M Night Shyamalan's movies. Among the only information available regarding the film was that it would be releasing on February 3, 2023, the report added.

While Rupert earned critical acclaim for his most recent release Servant, bagging the 2021 Hollywood Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama, Amuka earned commercial success for her last film Old as it minted over $90 million at the box office. She too had her share of recognition in the past, one of which was being nominated for Best Leading Actress at the 2017 TV BAFTA Awards in 2017 for the series NW.

M Night Shymalan on casting Dave Bautista in Knock at the Cabin

M Night Shyamalan had recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, had opened up on his decision to cast Dave Bautista, revealing that it was because of one scene in Blade Runner 2049. The Oscar-nominated artist shared that he was impressed by the manner in which the wrestler-turned-actor remained 'still' for one of the scenes. He said that every cell in the body would do what it's supposed to do if one was 'thinking correctly' and Dave embodied this philosophy, by appearing 'still' and 'doing everything', instead of the still of 'doing nothing.'