'Return To Hogwarts': Fans React As Makers Use Emma Roberts' Pic Instead Of Emma Watson

The most awaited reunion of 2022, Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return To Hogwarts, arrived on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. The reunion special was a roller coaster ride of nostalgia and emotions that left fans sobbing. Many Potterheads have been penning their reviews and have mentioned how they loved the reunion of their favourite stars. However, some fans were smart enough to point out one significant mistake that the makers made in a segment about Emma Watson. Apparently, the makers used a picture of another actor while mentioning Emma Watson's childhood.

In Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return To Hogwarts, the stars shared a lot about how they were personally attached to the film series. Many revealed they were attached to the series even before it was filmed, through the books. Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger, opened up about her growing years and revealed her father used to read the books to her and her siblings. A picture of young Emma wearing Minnie Mouse ears was shown on the screen.

However, the picture was of a young Emma but not Watson!

The makers made a huge mistake as they added a childhood photo of Hollywood actor Emma Roberts. Many fans were spotted the mistake and have been reacting to it on Twitter. Many also dug out the picture that the We're The Millers star had posted in 2012.

Netizens react to Harry Potter Reunion Special mistake

The social media platform Twitter saw a plethora of posts reacting to the much significant mistake the makers made of adding Emma Roberts' childhood picture in the place of Emma Watson's. A user wrote, "But my goodness, couldn't the producers/writers/whoever fact check? They showed a picture of young Emma Roberts thinking it's Emma Watson." Another one wrote, "Someone dropped the ball on that one. Hopefully, Emma Watson is gracefully having a laugh over it."

Where to watch Harry Potter Reunion Special?

Harry Potter Reunion Special was the most awaited reunion for all Potterheads as they got to see the cast of their favourite film series together. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more came together to chat about the movies. The reunion special was brought to the audience by HBO Max. In India, fans can stream the reunion special on Amazon Prime Video.

