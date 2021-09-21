After 'F9', 'Fast & Furious 10, 11' To Also Feature Outer Space Adventure?

The Fast & Furious franchise is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time. The 9th edition of the movie was released in June this year and saw the team members of Dom's gang, going to the International Space Station. F9 set several pandemic box office records and grossed over $716 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2021. As per reports, the upcoming final instalments of Fast & Furious that is Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will also see the cast going to space.

Fast & Furious 10 and 11 to dive into outer space?

The concept of space travel was introduced in the franchise through Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaws. Recently in F9 audiences saw Vin Diesel's Dom going up against his estranged brother, John Cena's Jakob which led Dom's tea members to the International Space Station to stop Jakob's evil plans. As per a report by We Got It Covered, the upcoming final instalments, Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will also dive into outer space travel.

The Fast & Furious 10 & 11 director Justin Lin opened up on filming the last two movies in an interview with Collider and said that the last two parts of the movie were like one big chapter. He said, "The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct. I have to say, I’m so glad — because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today."

The ninth instalment of the franchise, F9 movie was a commercial success and broke several pandemic box office records. The action film crossed over $700 million in box office collections and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2021. F9 was directed by Justin Lin who returned to the franchise since last directing Fast & Furious 6 back in 2013.

Image: Instagram/@thefastsaga