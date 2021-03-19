After Jared Leto's Comeback As Joker In 'Justice League', The Actor May Return To DCEU

Jared Leto was seen reprising the role of the Joker in the recent Justice League's Snyder Cut, officially known as Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, he is only seen for a few minutes in the four-hour-long movie. Ahead of the release of the film, Zack Snyder had released a promo and a couple of stills that featured Jared Leto's Joker leaving fans excited about the actor's return to DCEU as the Clown Prince of Crime. Read along to know if the actor will be returning to any other movie from DCEU after Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Jared Leto might return to DCEU movies

After Jared Leto portrayed the Joker in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, the audiences stood divided about his performance and it was speculated that he won't be coming back to the DC Extended Universe. In fact, the actor was not seen in the Margot Robbie starrer Birds of Prey and was replaced by a body double.

According to We Got This Covered, it has been reported that he will be seen doing a solo movie and will also team up again with the character of Harley Quinn. There were also speculations that Leto and Ben Affleck, who plays Batman, will be doing a feature film or television show together. Fans were excited, as they finally expected to see the two in a full-fledged face-off with each other, however, as of now, Jared Leto has not signed anything after Zack Snyder's Justice League.

But, the report added that Warner Bros. is now shown interest in getting Leto back as the Joker for their cinematic universe. The entertainment company has been considering getting the actor in their productions once again, with a full-blown comeback, as the Snyder Cut has been receiving majorly strong reviews by the critics and loved by the audiences. Moreover, the brief interaction between Jared Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman has also received major love.

Although the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign may have failed to take-off, Jared Leto’s return in the DCEU movies is close to unavoidable. The report also stated the makers have realised that the actor has not been given a fair chance to prove his worth as the character of Joker yet.