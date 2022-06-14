After Losing Trial, Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp's Witnesses Were ‘paid Employees'

On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued. Now, in her first major media interaction post the trial, the Aquaman actor claimed that Johnny Depp's witnesses who were presented in the court were 'paid employees'.

The trial was live-streamed to millions featuring all intimate as well as lurid details about the duo's private lives, and shocking revelations about their tumultuous relationship, including claims made by both Depp and Heard accusing each other of physical and emotional abuse.

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp's witnesses were ‘paid employees'

In her first interview with NBC after the trial, Amber Heard talked about the trolls she had been facing since the beginning of the trial, further claiming that her ex-husband's witnesses were 'paid employees'.

She said, "How could they make a judgment? How could they not come to that conclusion?" "They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos, as I say", said Heard. Though she didn't elaborate on to whom she was referring with the word 'Randos'.

The 36-year-old went on to state that the jury arrived at its decision because Depp is a 'fantastic actor' which made him win the defamation trial. "I don't blame them. I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor", she exclaimed. "But their job is not to be dazzled by that. Their job is to look at the facts and the evidence, and they did not believe your testimony or your evidence," she added during the interview.

More about the witnesses

Johnny Depp's side called several witnesses to the stand during the trial, which included a former TMZ journalist, Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, and also the members of his security team. On the other hand, an orthopaedic surgeon, a psychiatrist, an entertainment industry consultant, and Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez, testified for Heard.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for implying, in a 2018 op-ed, that he abused her during their marriage. The hearing began on April 11, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Image: Instagram/@intervista.al/@amberheard