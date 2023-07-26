After Oppenheimer, Twitter CEO Elon Musk Reviews Barbie: You Will Pass Out...

Barbie, released on July 21, made an impressive debut at the box office, amassing $356.3 million globally in its opening weekend. The film's success has been remarkable as it broke several records and earned rave reviews from viewers. It is en route to becoming one of the biggest box-office hits this year.

3 things you need to know

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was released alongside Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21.

Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in lead roles.

As the film continues to do well at the box office, talks are ongoing about a potential sequel.

Elon Musk reviews Barbie

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk couldn't resist joining the conversation about Barbie on social media. Playfully responding to a meme that compared Barbie to Twitter (referred to as "X" by Musk) and Oppenheimer to Y, he humorously commented on the film's feminist themes.

Musk's tweet appeared to mock the frequent use of "patriarchy" in the film, a topic that has been a point of criticism among conservative voices."If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word "patriarchy", you will pass out before the movie ends," Musk tweeted.

(Elon Musk mocked the frequent use of the word "Patriarchy" in the new Barbie film | Image: Elon Musk/Twitter)

Elon Musk reviews Oppenheimer

Elon Musk commented on Oppenheimer's runtime, which is over three hours. In a light-hearted tone, he shared a screenshot of a tweet referring to the film as "too long" and added a laughing face emoji. While intended as playful banter, his comments sparked reactions from netizens.

(Elon Musk calls Oppenheimer 'too long' | Image: Elon Musk/Twitter)

Interestingly, amidst the box office rivalry, Oppenheimer has faced some criticism for not being an inspirational film for young people pursuing careers in physics. Musk, who is known for his interest in science and technology, responded to such remarks, expressing his agreement with the sentiment.