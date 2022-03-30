Will Smith created quite a stir on Sunday night of Oscars 2022 after he slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face. The altercation between the two happened after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though Will has apologised for his actions during the award ceremony, still the controversy refuses to fade away. A video is doing rounds on social media, which seems to be old but sees Smith smacking another comedian in the face.

Will Smith smacks a comedian in an old video

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started comparing it with the recent altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock. The clip shows the actor smacking Vitalii Sediuk at the premiere of the former's 2012 film Men In Black III. At the premiere, a former reporter and prankster Vitalii Sediuk got close to Will posing as a journalist, Vitalii is seen trying to kiss the King Richard actor following which the actor hits him in the face with a backhand. Will yelled at him, "What the hell is your problem, man?"

While Will Smith was doing interviews for his new movie in Moscow in 2012, he was also seen slapping Ukrainian prankster Vitalii Sediuk, who was posing as a reporter.



"What's wrong with you man," Smith was heard saying, slapping Sediuk with the back of his hand. pic.twitter.com/FWpOup7BXE — Murat SONGÜN (@Sky_3800) March 29, 2022

Netizens say, 'Will Smith cannot take a joke'

Commenting on this, Will said in an interview with The Late Show With David Letterman, "He tried to kiss me on the mouth … he's lucky I didn't sucker-punch him. Oh, I said that on camera -- you know it's all good."

Netizens were quick to react to this viral clip as a Twitter user wrote, "William Hendricks, Vitalii Sediuk and Chris Rock that we know of. One at a radio station, one on a red carpet, and one on stage. Two are comedians. What we know at this point is Smith is a fragile ego and cannot take a joke."

So Will Smith has assaulted: William Hendricks, Vitalii Sediuk and Chris Rock that we know of. One at a radio station, one on a red carpet, and one on stage. Two are comedians. What we know at this point is Smith is a fragile ego and cannot take a fucking joke. — PLHoward (@PLHoward5) March 30, 2022

About the Will Smith-Chris Rock feud

Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for the documentary feature when he made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith because of her baldness. The comedian said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." After a while, Smith took the stage to slap Rock. The actor then returned to his seat yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth!" On Monday, Will even issued a public apology for his actions, which read, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

