Billy Crystal Gives Cheeky Reaction To Will Smith Slapping Row At Broadway Rehearsal Show

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards was one of the most controversial incidents witnessed on the Oscars stage. The former has been at the receiving end of flak from numerous Hollywood celebrities for losing his cool and lashing out physically after the comedian made fun of the Oscar-winner's wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Some, however, looked at it in a light-hearted manner.

Among them was Billy Crystal. The actor, apart from being a veteran of the film industry, was also familiar with the Oscars, hosting the event nine times between 1990 and 2012. He quipped about the event during a Broadway rehearsal, jokingly expressing delight that no one got slapped.

Billy Crystal jokes about Will Smith-Chris Rock spat during Broadway rehearsal

A video from the dress rehearsals of Billy White in Mr Saturday Night's music comedy before the curtain call was shared on Twitter by the makers. In that, Billy quipped, "We got through the show and no one got slapped. Unbelievable."

Chris Rock's joke leaves Will Smith fuming at Oscars

Chris Rock joked, 'Can't wait for GI Jane 2' to Jada Pinkett Smith, to make fun of her shaved head prompted by her alopecia condition. His reference was to Demi Moore sporting a shaved head in the movie GI Jane.

Will Smith came to the stage, and slapped Rock, before telling him to not make jokes about his wife.

Celebrities of film industry react to Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident

Jim Carrey criticised the 'standing ovation' that Will Smith received after the slap and added that he felt 'sickened' by it. Zoe Kravitz posted a photo from the red carpet, and took a dig at the slapping incident, by stating that was from the awards where they were assaulting people on stage. Alec Baldwin extended support to Chris Rock and said he loved the comedian.

Richard Williams, the father and coach of the tennis legends Serena and Venus, whose character fetched Will Smith the Best Actor Oscar, stated that they would not condone violence. However, Tiffany Haddish defended Will Smith for standing up for his wife.

Serena and the Oscar host of the evening Amy Schumer, Aquaman star Jason Momoa expressed their shock over the incident.