After Paradise, YouTuber Jake Paul Faces Second Sexual Misconduct Accusation By Railey

After Justine Paradise, another woman has come forward with sexual misconduct charges against YouTuber Jake Paul. Actor and Model Railey Lollie told The New York Times that she began working with Paul when she was 17. She's currently 21 and told the publication that when she was working with him, he passed lewd comments on her appearance. She also admitted that back in 2017, he groped her after filming a video and when she asked him to stop, he ran out of the room. Railey also said that she has not brought charges again Jake Paul, yet.

Jake Paul faces second sexual misconduct

She also told the outlet that she worked with Jake Paul for several months and saw what kind of person he was behind the scenes and what kind of person he put to the rest of the world. Lollie came up with her accusations after Justine Paradise released a 20-minute long video on YouTube, on April 9, alleging that Jake Paul forced her to perform oral sex back in July 2019. She mentioned that the event took place in Jake Paul's team 10's bedroom in California. Jake and several other influencers live and work together in that house.

In the video shared by Justine Paradise, she said, "Sex is very special and very important to me. Normally, everybody respects me when I don't want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him because I thought he would stop if I didn't want to do anything else." She said that Paul touched her inappropriately and when she asked him to stop he forced her to perform oral sex. Justine Paradise intends to file charges against the YouTuber, while Jake Paul has denied all allegations. He's currently pursuing legal action against defamation of his character.

(Image Source: Railey Lollie, Jake Paul/Instagram)