After Texas School Shooting, Netflix Adds Warning Card To 'Stranger Things S4 Ep1'

The Texas School Shooting incident, that took place earlier this week, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has left the entire world devastated. The incident involved an 18-year-old gunman entering the school campus and opening fire. He took away the lives of 19 children and 2 adults. Following the tragic incident, many celebrities are now asking the US government to reconsider its gun laws. Netflix, which is all set to release its most-awaited show Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1, has now added a warning card hours ahead of the show's premiere.

As per a recent report by Variety, Netflix has added a warning card to the premiere of Stranger Things 4 following the tragic incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. The warning will show up for the viewers in the US when the episodes will be launched on Friday, May 27, 2022. In the warning card, Netlfix has mentioned that the opening scene of the show may be distressing for some following the Texas School Shooting. The OTT giant also mourned the demise of the 21 people and extended its condolences to their families.

The warning reads, "We filmed this season of 'Stranger Things' a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

According to the leading daily, the warning will appear before the special recap, which will recollect the memories of the prior seasons of the show. Netflix has also edited the description for the show's premiere and included a note that reads, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children". It has also added "disturbing images" to the show's rating advisories.

More about Stranger Things 2

Stranger Things Season 4 will follow the events of the third season which ended with the disappearance of Hopper and the Byers leaving Hawkins along with Eleven. The show, which began in 2016, will see a majority of its cast reprising their respective roles. The show casts Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson and Maya Hawke. The first part of the new season is set to arrive on Netflix on May 27, while its second part will premiere on July 1.

Image: Instagram/@netflix