'Stranger Things': Noah Schnapp Terms Season 4 'a Lot Darker' And 'definitely Scarier'

The much-awaited sci-fi thriller series Stranger Things' final instalment is just around the corner and fans are nothing but excited. The show is returning with its new and final season after almost three years and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. With interesting teasers, an engaging trailer and intriguing posters, Stranger Things' makers have confirmed that the new season is going to be something viewers have never seen before. While the fourth season of the Netflix show is two days away from its release, here is what its actor Noah Schnapp revealed at a press conference.

Noah Schnapp plays the role of Will Byers in the Netflix sci-fi thriller and has been a part of the show since its inception. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor recently teased the upcoming season of the show and revealed how it is going to be different from its previous seasons. The actor surely fueled fans' excitement as he revealed the upcoming season will be a lot darker.

He further called the show's new season crazy and revealed he had watched its first two episodes. The actor recalled how he always said the same about every season but added the upcoming one is a lot scarier.

Schnapps said, "It’s a lot darker, yeah. It’s crazy, I remember, I just watched the first two episodes because they just sent us the first four, and it just shocked me how crazy and scary it was." "Because every season when we do this press I always say 'It's so much darker, it’s so much bigger,' which is the classic thing you say for Stranger Things, but this season, when I was watching it I was terrified for some of the parts so it’s definitely scarier," he added.

More about Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 will follow the events of the third season which ended with the disappearance of Hopper and the Byers leaving Hawkins along with Eleven. The show, which began in 2016, will see a majority of its cast reprising their respective roles. The show casts Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Priah Ferguson and Maya Hawke. The first part of the new season is set to arrive on Netflix on May 27, while its second part will premiere on July 1.

Image: Instagram/@noahschnapp