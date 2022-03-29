Last Updated:

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife's bald head, netizens dug out old video of the former making fun of a bald person.

The 94th Academy awards ceremony turned quite eventful after Chris Rock was smacked across the face by King Richard actor Will Smith after the latter took an exception on a joke. During his monologue, the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head by referring her to a character from G.I. Jane who sported a bald look. The audience as well as the viewers online watched with shocked faces after Smith slapped Rock on his face and walked back to his seat to shout, ''Keep my wife's name out your f***king mouth.''

The entire incident had the people and the celebrities divided as some criticized Smith's violent behaviour while some lauded him for standing him for his wife publicly. As more reactions pour in since the incident on March 27 at the Oscars 2022, netizens dug out an old video of the 53-year-old actor, who is known for his comic timing, where he is seen making fun of a bald person. The irony was not lost on many people as they pointed out how the actor had also joked on topics that can be considered insensitive. 

Will Smith makes fun of bald person in old video

The video that surfaced online showed Will Smith on the 90s talk show The Arsenio Hall Show pointing at a person with a bald head and saying, ''He gotta wax his head every morning.'' The response to his joke was not as he expected as a chorus of disapproval can be heard from the audience. Responding to the same, Smith tried to justify his remarks by saying, ''Oh, it's a joke, come on!!''

A few netizens called out the actor as one user tweeted, ''He was fine joking about someone else.. but could not handle it when the joke came about his family.... That too the joke was not bad.....'' However, on the other hand, a few defended Smith as one wrote, ''You're saying that nobody has the right to become a better person? All mistakes that you did when you were younger define who you are today? You didn't learn anything from your past?''

Meanwhile, Will Smith formally apologized to Chris Rock for his behaviour at the Oscars 2022 via his Instagram. He said, ''I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.'' Read his entire statement below.''

