Ahead Of Coronavirus Disaster, These 5 Movies Predicted A Similar Virus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak is the most worrying issue for the world right now. Thousands of people have lost their lives because of Coronavirus till now and many more are infected. From government personalities to celebrities, everyone is doing their bit by spreading awareness about Coronavirus. There have been many films made on such issues where the entire human race is on the verge of extinction because of a virus. Here is a list of 5 films that predicted such deadly virus outbreaks like COVID-19.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: People Are Googling 'homemade Sanitizer' Amid Scarcity

Contagion

The American medical action thriller released in 2011. It was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The movie featured a powerful star cast of Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Jennifer Ehle in pivotal roles. The movie has a close resemblance to what is happening with Coronavirus now. The movie traces the story of what happens when a deadly virus originating from China spreads worldwide leading to massive chaos and the race to find a vaccine.

Also Read | North Korean Leader Sends Letter To S Korea Expressing Condolences Over Coronavirus Crisis

12 Monkeys

The neo-noir science fiction film released in 1995 which was directed by Terry Gilliam. The film starred Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The film follows the story of a time traveller who is sent back in time to identify the origin of a global holocaust caused by a deadly virus. The movie is praised for its excellent performances by actors and exciting twists and turns in the plot.

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: South Korea Designates Third City As 'specialised Care Zone'

Outbreak

As the name suggests, the movie traces the story of a deadly virus that is carried by a monkey host from the African rain forest. When the virus starts spreading to the entire population, scientists struggle to find a cure to it. The movie is directed by Wolfgang Petersen which was released in 1995.

Also Read | Coronavirus Triggers Almost 300% Spike In Prices Of Surgical Masks Amid Increase In Demand

28 Days later

The movie released in 2003 and was directed by Danny Boyle. The film has an undertone of a zombie apocalypse. When the world is damaged by a mystery virus outbreak turning people into monsters, survivors try their hard to stay alive and well.

Flu

The movie is known as the first South Korean disaster film. It released in 2013 and was directed by Kim Sung Su. The movie follows the story of a deadly virus outbreak that kills a person within 36 hours. The virus spreads in a district near Seoul with a population of nearly half a million people.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.