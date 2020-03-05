Coronavirus Outbreak: People Are Googling 'homemade Sanitizer' Amid Scarcity

Amid the growing fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Google Trends has shown that the number of searches for 'homemade hand sanitizers' have actually skyrocketed in the last few weeks. As the world tries to deal with and figure out the best way to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves, forcing people to search alternate ways.

Alaska with most searches in the US

According to Google Trends, Alaska has the most number of searches in the US, closely followed by Vermont and Rhode Island. In the United Kingdom, Wales has the highest number of searches for homemade sanitizers followed closely by Northern Ireland and then England.

According to reports, the sales of sanitizers have risen by 255 per cent in the UK alone which has prompted people to search about how to make sanitisers as they are not available in stores. But homemade sanitizers are not the answer for battling against coronavirus because as per reports, homemade sanitizer doesn't work and may even damage skin.



Washing hands with soap is more effective

While panic has gripped people across the globe leading to a scarcity of toilet paper and hand sanitizers, experts reportedly said washing hands with soap and water is more effective against coronavirus than hand sanitizers.

But I will say this FACT: alcohol based hand sanitizer is absolutely effective in stopping the spread of disease when you don't have access to a sink. And washing your hands is the better option when it's available. — Erin Biba says WASH YOUR HANDS (@erinbiba) March 3, 2020

Not only should you wash you hands but wash your phone, your remote control, your sink handles and all your doorknobs. They’re all germy and just nasty if you don’t. Use a paper towel to turn off the faucet and open public bathroom doors after hand washing too. — Southern Artist and Democrat 🆘 (@sherrilee7) March 3, 2020



