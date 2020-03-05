The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: People Are Googling 'homemade Sanitizer' Amid Scarcity

Rest of the World News

Amid the growing fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Google Trends has shown that the number of searches for 'homemade hand sanitizers have increased

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Google searches for 'homemade hand sanitizer' skyrocket

Amid the growing fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, Google Trends has shown that the number of searches for 'homemade hand sanitizers' have actually skyrocketed in the last few weeks. As the world tries to deal with and figure out the best way to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hand sanitizers have been flying off the shelves, forcing people to search alternate ways.

Alaska with most searches in the US

According to Google Trends, Alaska has the most number of searches in the US, closely followed by Vermont and Rhode Island. In the United Kingdom, Wales has the highest number of searches for homemade sanitizers followed closely by Northern Ireland and then England.

Read: Coronavirus Scare: Chemist Shops In Delhi Witness Surge In Demand For Masks, Sanitisers

Read: Coronavirus: CBSE To Allow Students To Carry Masks, Hand Sanitiser During Board Exams

According to reports, the sales of sanitizers have risen by 255 per cent in the UK alone which has prompted people to search about how to make sanitisers as they are not available in stores. But homemade sanitizers are not the answer for battling against coronavirus because as per reports, homemade sanitizer doesn't work and may even damage skin.


Washing hands with soap is more effective

While panic has gripped people across the globe leading to a scarcity of toilet paper and hand sanitizers, experts reportedly said washing hands with soap and water is more effective against coronavirus than hand sanitizers.

Read: Health: All You Need To Know About Hand Sanitisers And Their Application

Read: 5 Persons With Travel History To Coronavirus-hit Countries Kept In Isolation In Srinagar Hospital

 


 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
Thappad Box Office Collection
THAPPAD BOX OFFICE