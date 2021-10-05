Ahead Of 'Eternals' Release On Diwali, Marvel Studios Drops New Promo; Watch

Marvel Studios has begun its phase four in full swing and has planned back-to-back action-packed releases up until 2023. On Tuesday, MCU announced the India release date for some of its much-anticipated movies like Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2 and others. Meanwhile, MCU's next release will be the star-studded superhero movie Eternals. Ahead of the movie's release, the studio dropped a new promo of the movie.

New 'Eternals' promo

The new promo of Eternals was shared on the official Instagram page of Marvel India as they began the count-down of the movie's release. The movie helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao will release in India on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. The new promo of the movie featured action-packed scenes of the Eternals, an immortal alien race. As they shared the new promo, they wrote, "Diwali just became Exciting x 10! One month for #Eternals to arrive on the big screens

Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada[sic]."

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Zhao's superhero movie features a star-studded ensemble that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The first trailer of the movie was dropped in May, while another dropped in September this year.

Meanwhile, Marvel is gearing up for the release of several highly anticipated movies starting from 2021 to 2023. The first movie to release after Eternals is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had fans extremely excited as the trailer featured some crazy multiverse scenes. The trailer also featured some fan favourite characters returning from the earlier Spider-Man movies. The movie is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. The other MCU movies scheduled to release in India are:

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder: May 06, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2: July 08, 2022

The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2: November 11, 2022

Blade: October 7, 2022

(Image: Instagram/@eternals)