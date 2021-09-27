'Eternals' To Be The Second-longest MCU Movie After 'Avengers: Endgame'?

Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun its phase four in full swing and after the release of Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, MCU's next release is the star-studded film Eternals. As per latest reports, the upcoming superhero movies runtime is longer than that of Avengers: Infinity War, making Eternals the second-longest movie in MCU after Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals runtime longer than Avengers: Infinity War?

According to a report by Screen Rant, Eternals reportedly has a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes that is 7 minutes longer than Avengers: Infinity War. While Avengers: Endgame still holds the title of longest MCU movie with a runtime of 3 hours and 1 minute. Eternals long screentime doesn't come as a surprise, as the movie directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao features ten main characters.

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Zhao's superhero movie features a star-studded ensemble that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The first trailer of the movie was dropped in May and the final dropped in September this year.

Eternals is all set to release in the theatres on November 5, 2021, in India and the United States. Like Shang-Chi, Disney announced that the film would also have an exclusive theatrical release for a minimum of 45 days. Meanwhile, Marvel is gearing up for the release of several highly anticipated movies starting from 2021 to 2023. The first movie to release after Eternals in the Spider-Man: No Way Home, that had fans extremely excited as the trailer featured some fan favourite characters returning from the earlier Spider-Man movies. The movie is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021. The other MCU movies scheduled to release in the coming years are-

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder: May 06, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2: Jul 08, 2022

The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2: Nov 11, 2022

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania: Feb 17, 2023

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Image Credit: Instagram/@eternals/@avengers_endgames