Ahead Of Met Gala 2022, Here's Looking Back At Event's Most Controversial Moments So Far

The much-awaited star-studded event, Met Gala 2022, is around the corner and celebrities have already begun to gear up for Hollywood's 'biggest fashionable night.' What started as a society midnight supper in 1948, turned out to be one of the biggest celebrity gatherings. The Met Gala, or Met Ball, witness some popular names from various industries gracing the red carpet and grabbing eyes with their top-notch outfits.

Celebrities from TV, film, music and other industries come dressed in theme-based outfits at the event. From Kim Kardashian's all-black look to Katy Perry dressed as a burger, the event has surely seen all. While Met Gala 2022 is set to take place on May 2, here are some of the most controversial moments that took place at the event in the previous years.

Met Gala controversies

Kendall Jenner's revealing dress at Met Gala 2017

Kendall Jenner never fails to turn heads at Met Gala with her designer outfits. In 2017, the model graced the event's red carpet in a sheer dress, which welcomed several controversies. Later, in an interview with Allure, the model said, "It's pretty sexual, but, yeah, it's cool. It's like, it's very like, I don't know. I always like something that's a little controversial, so, that's kind of that."

🏆 TOP 20 MELHORES LOOKS DA KENDALL JENNER



#13 - MET Gala 2017 (18%) pic.twitter.com/ZCRf7rrN8P — Dash Jenner Brasil (@DashJennerBRA) June 23, 2020

Kim Kardashian was not invited to the Gala till 2013

While Kim Kardashian and her sisters' Met Gala outfits never fail to make headlines as they are a constant at the event, they were not invited to the Ball till 2013. As per E! News, Met Gala host Anna Wintour wanted to keep reality TV show stars away from the event. This also included the Kardashians. However, Kim Kardashian made her debut at the event with Kanye West in 2013.

Kim Kardashian cried when she saw the memes about her 2013 Met Gala dress https://t.co/ylv3QiTMeP #beauty pic.twitter.com/2VuYjtICGA — victoria (@HaslerVictoria) November 28, 2019

Solange and Jay Z's feud

At the 2014 Met Gala, Solange Knowles and JayZ got into a fight in the elevator. As a result, Solange also kicked JayZ whose video surfaced largely on the internet. Later, as per INSIDER, their family released an official statement revealing the two apologised to each other and moved on from the incident.

Tom Ford's comment on Katy Perry's dress

Katy Perry has wowed the audience with some off-beat dresses, which also include her chandelier and burger outfits. American fashion designer Tom Ford was seemingly upset with the actor's dress. He claimed she turned the event into a costume party in an interview.

.@Newsweek named the chandelier dress worn by @katyperry at the Met Gala 2019 as one of the most iconic outfits in the event history.



— “Someone else who truly understood the assignment when it came to 2019's theme was Katy Perry.” pic.twitter.com/ZVPVWUp30F — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) September 8, 2021

Met Gala 2014 streaker incident

The Met Gala 2014 was almost interrupted by a streaker, who was dressed only in a mankini. The streaker barged in the event's venue. However, he was interrupted by the security.

There was a streaker at the Met Gala… #MetBalls2014 pic.twitter.com/Ag5SH0fNXV — NYC Shopping Guide (@NYCShopGuide) May 6, 2014

Image: Twitter/@DashJennerBRA/Todaykatyp