Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Boy With 29-year-old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Hollywood star Al Pacino welcomed his fourth child at 83. His 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, gave birth to their baby. It was not revealed when and where the baby was born. Pacino has three adult children- a man and two women- from his previous relationships.



3 things you need to know

The Godfather actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have an age gap of 54 years.

While the couple welcomed their baby in June, the date and place of birth were not revealed.

Al Pacino has never been married.

A special addition to the family

Al Pacino's representative, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed the news of the arrival of the actor's baby boy. The couple has been named Roman. Rosenfield refrained from making further comments but said, "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino."



The actor recently expressed his excitement about the new addition to his family in a video obtained by The Daily Mail. He described the arrival of his fourth child as "very special" and agreed that the news was indeed exciting, particularly given the timing. The couple's linkup rumours began after they were first spotted together in Venice, California last year. Since then, Pacino and Alfallah have been attending public events together.

(Al Pacino welcomes his fourth child | Image: Twitter)

They recently celebrated filmmaker Bennett Miller's art exhibition in New York City. Alfallah, who was raised in Beverly Hills, hails from a wealthy family. She is experiencing motherhood for the first time. Reportedly, she is a producer in the entertainment industry. The couple has an age ap of 54 years.

A perfectly-blended family

Prior to Roman's birth, Al Pacino was already a father to three adult children. His daughter, Julie Pacino, 33, is from his previous relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

(Al Pacino with his kids | Image: Twitter)

Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone considers Pacino her stepfather due to his past relationship with her mother, Lucila Solá. Despite his fame, the Scarface star keeps his life with his kids private.