Al Pacino Says He Was Almost Fired From 'The Godfather': Here's The Scene That Saved Him

The 1972 crime drama The Godfather surely tops the watch-list of all movie buffs. The all-time classic has received a plethora of awards and won viewers' hearts with its iconic characters. The movie might not have been the same if Hollywood star Al Pacino did not bring Michael Corleone to life. However, this was going to happen as Al Pacino himself recently revealed how he was almost fired from the movie but one scene saved him.

The 82-year-old legendary actor recently attended the ongoing Tribeca Film Festival and talked about the Hollywood classic during a panel discussion. While opening up about The Godfather, Pacino mentioned how the makers of the movie were willing to let him go. He further admitted that it was all because of the film's director Francis Ford Coppola that he got to stay. He revealed how Coppola vouched for him and rearranged a crucial scene that decided his fate in the film. As per Screenrant, the actor said, "They were going to let me go. Francis said, 'I want you to know, I believe in you.' Francis pushes that scene forward. The studio liked it."

More about the iconic scene

Coppola helped Pacino in saving his role in The Godfather and rearranged the iconic scene in which Michael kills Virgil Sollozzo and Police Officer McCluskey in a restaurant. The scene saw Pacino's character Michael Corleone commit to his family, who has a criminal background, and kill Solozzo and McCluskey. Watch the scene below.

More about The Godfather

The Godfather was released in 1972 and was welcomed by the viewers with an open heart. The film quickly rose to top the box office chart with nearly $86 million. After its subsequent re-releases, the film has so far earned nearly $740 million. The film's star cast included Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Al Lettieri and Diane Keaton.

The film's plot revolve around Pacino's character Michael Corleone, who is the youngest son of crime boss Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando. As Michael Corleone returns from World War II, he does not wish to join his family's crime business. However, some bizarre situation leads him to accept his duty and become the new leader of the organisation.

Image: AP