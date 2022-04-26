Jessica Chastain Wishes Al Pacino On 82nd Birthday; Says 'This Guy Gave Me My First Break'

From the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy to the deserving artists honoured with the prestigious trophies, Oscars 2022 did offer a lot to the global audience. The 94th Academy Award was a dream come true experience for actor Jessica Chastain after the latter finally took home her first-ever Oscar Award for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in the biopic The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Over the years, the Zero Dark Thirty actor has managed to win the hearts of the audience with her craft and has come a long way in the industry. Jessica Chastain made a name for herself in the glamour world with her film Salomé, written and directed by Al Pacino, and starring Pacino and Jessica Chastain in the titular roles. Recently, as her beloved mentor and co-star Al Pacino turned a year older on Tuesday, Chastain took to her social media handle and penned a heartwarming wish for him.

Jessica Chastain wishes Al Pacino on his birthday

Jessica Chastain shares a very special bond with actor Al Pacino who gave her the first break in the industry. As the actor ringed into his 82nd birthday, Chastain took to her Instagram handle and extended her gratitude to him. On Tuesday, Chastain shared a series of pictures where the two stars were seen posing with each other. In one of the pictures, Al Pacino is also seen explaining something to Jessica Chastain. Further, sharing the pics, Jessica wrote a heartwarming message for her former co-star. Calling him her 'constant source of inspiration and admiration,' the A Most Violent Year actor wrote, "This guy right here gave me my first break in the industry. He’s a constant source of inspiration and admiration. I’m so thankful that our paths crossed. Meet your heroes folks. Happy Birthday #AlPacino. Love you dearly".

As soon as the picture came online, fans showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "Like you said a long time ago: he’s your acting godfather 💗", while another wrote, "I remember watching A Dog Day Afternoon with my parents when I was in grade school. I remember even then being in awe of his acting. " the other user wrote, "It was amazing to see you perform with him in Salome!". The rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Image: Instagram@jessicachastain