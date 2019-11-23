Al Pacino To Hunt Down The Nazis In Jordan Peele's Amazon Series 'Hunters'; Watch Teaser

Al Pacino is all set to feature in Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele's upcoming Amazon Prime series called Hunters. The makers of the film dropped the trailer of the show featuring the veteran Godfather actor as the head of the pack of vigilantes who hunt down the Jews in the 1970s. Al Pacino will play the role of Meyer Offerman, the head of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.

Take a look at the teaser trailer of the series:

The trailer has Al Pacino's voiceover bringing a foreboding and sinister feel to the mission that he talks about. His speech continues with scenes from the series where the characters follow clues and hunt down the Nazi suspects one by one. Al Pacino's baritone voice in an authoritative tone is spine-chilling as he says, “The time to act is now, before everything we hold near to us is destroyed. This is not murder — it is mitzvah. Welcome to the hunt.”

The quintessential crime mafia

The Godfather actor will also be seen in veteran director Martin Scorses's upcoming film 'The Irishman' in a mafia role. The film revolves around Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran, a union official with a connection to the mafia and depicts how he rose to his position as a hitman. In the movie, he is seen spending his life alone as he gets accused of the murder of his friend and controversial union leader, Jimmy Hoffa, on the command of the Bufalino crime family. Al Pacino will be seen as James Riddle "Jimmy" Hoffa and Robert De Niro will be seen as Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran.

The Irishman, directed by Martin Scorsese starring Al Pacino, Robert de Niro, and Joe Pesci is set to release on Netflix in the upcoming week. The film has been highly anticipated since its announcement. The film will bring the iconic Godfather cast of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on the screen once again. The audience is waiting for Al Pacino’s magic on screen in the crime genre yet again.

