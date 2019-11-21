Robert De Niro And Al Pacino: Classic Films Of The Duo In Hollywood So Far

Robert De Niro is one of the most influential personalities in Hollywood who has received two Academy Awards for his brilliant performances. On the other hand, Alfredo James Pacino who is known as Al Pacino, had given outstanding performances throughout his five-decade-long career. The outstanding chemistry and performance of both the actors in the cult classic film The Godfather make it one of their best works. They can be undoubtedly called the best role models for any aspiring actor. Here is a list of some of the best films by both the actors

Best movies of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Raging Bull

Raging Bull is a 1980 sports drama biographical film that features Robert De Niro in the role of Jake LaMotta. The legendary actor won his second Academy Award for the Best Actor. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese. His character was built on the pillars of several highly driven emotions like sexual jealousy, insecurity, and rage. The film has received a cult status over the decades.

Scarface

The 1983 crime-drama film revolves around the life of Tony Montana (Al Pacino), who is a Cuban refugee and ends up becoming a crime lord. The film was a milestone in Al Pacino's career and earned him several nominations. It is one of the most memorable characters in his whole career. The film was highly praised for the brilliant performances and storyline. It is directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone.

Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is a 1976 psychological thriller film directed by Martin Scorsese. The story revolves around the life of a young and lonely depressed man in his mid-twenties. The film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in the year 1994. It features various kinds of themes and symbols. It is written by Paul Schrader.

Scent Of A Woman

Scent Of A Woman is a drama film that was released in 1992. It is directed and produced by Martin Brest and features Al Pacino in a lead role. Al Pacino won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his magnificent performance that is still loved by his fans. The film was hugely praised for its screenplay and direction.

