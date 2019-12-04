Mena Massoud Reveals That He Has Not Auditioned Since Aladdin

Aladdin actor Mena Massoud recently in an interview revealed that he has not auditioned for a single role since the release of his film Aladdin. Mena Massoud also talked about being typecast due to his Middle Eastern roots. Read on to know more about Massoud’s interview and his take on the disparity in the film industry.

Menna Massoud talks about life after Aladdin

Mena Massoud shot to fame after playing the lead role in the Disney live-action film Aladdin. The film went on to earn $1.05 billion through its global ticket sales. In an interview with a media portal, Mena Massoud spoke about his struggle in getting roles after the release of Aladdin. In the interview, Mena stated that he is kind of tired of staying mum on the issues that he facing post the release of the billion-dollar grossing film.

He stated that he wants people to know that it is not always dandelions and rose when you are doing something like Aladdin. Massoud then went on to quote people’s assumptions. He said that people assume that he (Mena Massoud) must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers. But the Aladdin actor went on to debunk these assumptions. Mena Massoud revealed in the interview that it is none of those things. He has not auditioned for a single role since Aladdin came out, he added.

The Aladdin actor has also been vocal about being typecast in roles due to his Middle Eastern roots. He has stated in several interviews that he has struggled to avoid playing terrorist roles. He further revealed in his interview with the media portal that even though he feels very fortunate to have been a part of Aladdin, there were still four to five casting directors who never gave him a shot in Canada. They never let Massoud get a foot in the door. While detailing his struggle, Mena also revealed about his upcoming projects. Mena Massoud will be next seen in Hulu’s Reprisal and in the upcoming animated feature film Lamya’s Poem.

