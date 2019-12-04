Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: The Film Is All Set To Enter The $1 Billion Club

Frozen 2 has surpassed all the expectations and has been doing excellently on the box office. The film has reportedly taken the lead spot at the box office for its second weekend too and has amassed USD 124 million over this weekend. The animated film which is the sequel to the 2013 movie has emerged as the winner for the holiday weekend but has also become the highest-grossing film over the Thanksgiving weekend. The movie went on to make a whopping $124 million on the five-day Thanksgiving slot between Wednesday to Sunday. The previous film which had become successful at the box office during the Thanksgiving period was the Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth starrer Hunger Games: Catching Fire which released in the year 2013.

Frozen 2 is all set to enter the $1 billion club

Frozen 2 is still going rock solid at the box office with the positive word-of-mouth further working in its favour. The film brings back sisters Elsa and Anna's story back to the celluloid who embark on a journey to the enchanted forest. The film is now fast inching towards the $1 billion club with a total collection of $287.6 million and $738.6 million when it comes to the global collections. The movie will also become the sixth Disney film to enter the billion-dollar club.

The film is proving to be a tough competition to the John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti at the box office

The previous films were Avengers: Endgame which had garnered $2.8 billion, The Lion King which had collected $1.66 billion, Captain Marvel which had minted $1.13 billion, Toy Story 4 which secured $1.07 million and finally Aladdin which had amassed $1.05 billion. When it comes to the domestic collections of the film in India, it is giving a tough competition to the Bollywood releases. The film reportedly garnered Rs 35.56 crore at the box office on Monday. The John Abraham and Arshad Warsi starrer Pagalpanti is trying hard to retain its hold at the box office owing to the massive success of Frozen 2.

