Aladdin Star Mena Massoud Quits Twitter After Backlash Over The Little Mermaid Remark

Aladdin fame Mena Massoud has deactivated his Twitter handle after backlash over a comment he made about upcoming Disney live action film, The Little Mermaid. The Aladdin actor made a comment about the potential earnings of soon-to-be-released The Little Mermaid. The actor faced palpable backlash over his unexpected comment, as a result of which he has now deactivated his Twitter account.

Mena Massoud's take on The Little Mermaid's BO

Mena Massoud had recently taken to his now-deactivated Twitter account to comment on the potential earnings of Halle Bailey-starrer The Little Mermaid. Massoud compared his Disney live action film Aladdin and Halle's Disney live action film The Little Mermaid. As per a People Magazine report, the actor had stated how Aladdin reached the billion-dollar mark. It mentioned how audiences chose to go to the movie theatre multiple times to watch the film. He went on to predict how though The Little Mermaid would presumably not achieve this feat, it would still get a sequel. Massoud's tweet read, "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

Massoud faces backlash

Massoud's tweet was made in response to a thread making predictions about The Little Mermaid's future box office earnings. Twitter users were quick to point out how Massoud's sudden comparison of Aladdin, which also starred Will Smith as the Genie, and The Little Mermaid was not just unnecessary but also essentially in bad taste. Some users were also quick to point out how the social media platform had supported the actor once he made it known that he was facing difficulty in finding work even after the massive success of Aladdin.

More on The Little Mermaid

Disney's 2023 The Little Mermaid is a live action film bringing the animated world of Ariel to life. Halle Bailey plays the titular character with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jona Hauer-King in the role of Prince Eric, Simone Ashley as Indira, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. The film faced initial criticism for casting Bailey as the little mermaid. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on May 26.