NewJeans Danielle To Dub For Korean Version Of The Little Mermaid Movie

NewJeans Danielle will be dubbing for the role of Ariel in the Korean version of Halle Bailey starrer The Little Mermaid. Fans received their first indication that Danielle would be donning Ariel's mermaid tail when Disney Korea shared a teaser poster on their official Instagram handle on Monday (May 1). The Korean voice performers for Sebastian and Ursula characters were revealed to be Jung Sanghoon and Jung Youngjoo, respectively.

The centre silhouette for the main character was kept blank. They invited viewers to make guesses in order to win Little Mermaid-related memorabilia. The guessing game was quickly over when Danielle's silhouette was identified in the comment section. Later, a snippet of Danielle singing an excerpt of the movie's classic song Part of Your World also surfaced online, further proving Danielle had been chosen for the Korean version of the live-action movie.

More about The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is the tale of Ariel, a young mermaid who is lovely and courageous and has a desire for exploration. Ariel, the most rebellious and youngest of King Triton's daughters, yearns to learn more about the world above the water. While on a journey to the surface, she develops feelings for the handsome Prince Eric.

Mermaids aren't supposed to talk to humans, but Ariel has to do what she feels. In exchange for the opportunity to experience life on dry land, she strikes a pact with the wicked sea witch Ursula, endangering both her life and her father's throne. Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. The cast also includes Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy in major roles. The film will hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.