Alan Kalter, Announcer Of 'Late Show With David Letterman,' Passes Away At 78

Alan Kalter, CBS's Late Show With David Letterman announcer, passed away on Monday, October 4, confirmed Variety. He was 78.

He breathed his last at Stanford Hospital. His wife Peggy and his daughters Lauren and Diana were at his side, according to Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Stamford, Connecticut’s Temple Beth El. However, the cause of death has not been disclosed. The details of a memorial have also not been revealed yet.

Kalter, 'voice' of Late Show With David Letterman

Kalter was the voice of CBS's show from September 5, 1995, replacing Bill Wendell. He was involved in announcing the guests at the top of each show, and various other introduction elements.

Soon he became a crucial part of the Late Show with his droll humour and distinctive voice. He was often the part of scripted segments in which would play faux angry or bitter, and used to become the butt of jokes in the gigs. Sometimes he would satirically fly off the handle, storm off stage and sometimes break out in song, leaving the host to give that trademark deadpan “Huh?” look to the audience and cameras.

'Late Show' host David Letterman expresses grief

Saddened by the news, David Letterman expressed grief on his demise. In a statement, he said, “When our announcer of 15 years Bill Wendell retired, producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers," reported Variety.

“Alan’s was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice. Whatever else, we always had the best announcer on television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes, he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories.,” he added.

More on Alan Kalter

Born on March 21, 1943, in Brooklyn, Kalter began his show business career in local radio. He announced hundreds of national radio and television commercials. During the 1980s, he was the voice of USA Network and the Michelin Man, among many others.

He also gave his voice to several New York-based TV shows including The Money Maze, To Tell the Truth, and The $25,000 Pyramid, some of which were done from the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan. He replaced Bill Wendell on, To Tell the Truth before also succeeding him on Late Show for Season 3 in September 1995.

