David Letterman's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details As His Show Goes On-air

David Letterman is known all over the world for having hosted one of America’s most popular late-night television talk shows for as long as 33 years. The television show host has interviewed some of the gems from different industries all over the world. As his latest talk show My Next Guest is creating a buzz on social media, let us take a look at David Letterman's net worth that he has accumulated over the years.

David Letterman’s Net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, David Letterman’s net worth is $400 million.

How much did David Letterman make per show?

According to the media portal, David Letterman’s salary is $50 million.

David Letterman was born and brought up in Indianapolis and after graduating, started a career as a radio talk show host. After over a decade, he moved to Los Angeles in the year 1975 and aspired to be a comedy writer. His work grabbed the attention of scouts for The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson and became a regular guest on the show.

The David Letterman show

The show first released in the year 1980 and the series had 90 minutes long episode each, which were reduced to 60 minutes in the succeeding seasons. The show brought a lot of fame to David Letterman and became immensely popular worldwide. The show has had guests like Barack Obama, Billy Murray, Robin Williams, Paul McCartney, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Al Gore and Madonna over the years.

Films and television

David Letterman has dipped his toes in the film and television industry as well and has made several appearances on the silver screen. The show host was first seen in Cabin Boy which released in the year 1994 and he was credited as Earl Hofert in the movie. He has also been seen in Peeping Times, Fast Friends, The Building and Mork & Mindy.

Awards

David Letterman has been awarded Emmy Awards for his talk shows and the first one he won right after his debut talk show. He is also a recipient of Kennedy Center Honors and Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

