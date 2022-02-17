Alec Baldwin 'Blaming Others' For Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Claims Halyna Hutchins’ Attorney

Amidst Alec Baldwin Rust shooting case, the actor recently got sued by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died during the incident. While the cinematographer's attorney is accusing Alec Baldwin of the fatal shooting incident, the actor has been constantly stating that he did not pull the trigger.

Recently, a lawyer representing Halyna Hutchins and her family claimed that Alec Baldwin was just blaming others for the fatal shooting incident that occurred on the sets of Rust movie. Read further ahead to get all the details about Halyna Hutchins' shooting incident.

Hutchins' family attorney claims Baldwin's not accepting any responsibility

According to the court document obtained by People, Brian Panish, an attorney for Hutchins' family allegedly accused Alec Baldwin of continuing to blame others for the Rust movie fatal shooting incident and added that he was not accepting any responsibility. Panish further mentioned that they were looking forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility.

The lawyer stated, "Alec Baldwin is continuing to do what he's done throughout this — he's blaming others. He's not accepting any responsibility. He lays off fault on others when, in fact, but for him shooting the gun, Halyna is still here today. ... Baldwin, again, is in complete denial, accepting no responsibility, and we look forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility."

Earlier, a complaint was filed against Alec Baldwin and others involved in the film for their reckless behaviour that caused Hutchins' death. It was announced during a press conference along with an animated video clip that recreated the Rust shooting incident proving the allegations of negligence.

On the other hand, Baldwin's attorney responded to the same by stating that any claim that Alec was reckless was entirely false and added that Alec, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a ‘cold gun.' He further shed light on the fact that actors should be able to rely on armourers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use.

Image: AP