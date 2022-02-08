Alec Baldwin Resumes Work After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting In Oct 2021; Says 'it Feels Strange'

Actor Alec Baldwin has resumed work for the first time since the fatal incident that took place on the sets of his movie Rust. On October 21, last year, Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun that lead to the death of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The 63-year-old actor took to his Instagram and shared a video after his first day of shooting his new project and said that it felt strange to be back at work.

Alec Baldwin resumes work post Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram and shared a shared video and announced that he had resumed work. In his video, the actor said that he felt strange to be back on sets and missed his kids. He said, "It’s strange to go back to work. I haven’t worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film. We had the accident and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – I even still find that hard to say. But I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months… it was interesting… I miss my kids."

Alec and the producers of Rust currently face a number of lawsuits filed against them in relation to the fatal Rust shooting. Earlier in the year 2021 in October, Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured.

The actor had previously slammed all the rumours about him cooperating with authorities. The actor in one of his Instagram videos said he was 'one thousand per cent going to comply' with the investigation and that the rumours were 'bulls**t'. He said, "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit. That’s a lie."

As per AP, last month Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin’s phone was turned over to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York, who will gather the information from the phone and provide it to Santa Fe County investigators. Baldwin has said that he and Halyna both did not know that the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find the source of the live round.

Image: AP