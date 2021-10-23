Alec Baldwin reportedly removed an image of himself wearing a blood-stained shirt from the sets of Rust after he discharged a prop handgun on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. According to a screenshot posted by The Sun on Twitter, Baldwin had shared a photo of himself on Instagram prior to the event in which he was dressed in his film costume, along with dirty boots, a cowboy hat, and a blood-stained shirt. This image has since been removed.

"The entire cast and crew have been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event," Rust Movie Productions LLC, the film's production firm, wrote in a statement to The New York Times.

Incident potentially captured on video

The Santa Fe New Mexican released photos of Baldwin looking extremely disturbed following the incident. Officials stated that the shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch occurred in the middle of a scene that was either being rehearsed or recorded, with the incident potentially being captured on video. The inquiry is still ongoing, and witnesses are being questioned, The Sun reported.

Following the collision, Souza was brought to the hospital. According to actor Frances Fisher, he has now been released.

The Cinematographers Guild was quoted by The Sun as saying, “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," Before her death, Halyna worked on several projects, including The Mad Hatter and Darlin'."

Rust follows a 13-year-old child (Brady Noon) as he flees with his estranged grandfather (Baldwin). According to Deadline, the movie recently began filming after the addition of "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles to the cast. In the movie, Baldwin co-stars with Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.

