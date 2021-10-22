Prop Gun Used By Alec Baldwin Contained 'live Rounds': IATSE Local 44

Actor Alec Baldwin, on Thursday, accidentally fired a prop gun on the sets of his movie Rust that killed the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins and injured the director of the movie. As per reports, IATSE Local 44, which covers prop masters said that the gun used by Baldwin on the sets of the movie contained 'live rounds'.

As per a report by Indie Wire, the gun that was used by Alec Baldwin contained a 'live round' according to an email that diverse group of crafts that are the best in their field IATSE Local 44 sent that involed a prop masters too, sent to its members early Friday. IATSE Local 44 is a professional association of craft persons having specialized skills and talents within the entertainment industry.

The association, in their email also claimed that the prop master onset was not part of the union. Usually, prop guns are loaded with a 'blank' that generates a muzzle flash and an explosive sound like any normal gunshot without shooting a projectile i.e. a bullet or shot.

Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his next movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead. Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," as quoted by the Associated Press.

Alec Baldwin, via his Twitter handle, released a statement and expressed his remose. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

He added, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna." The production of the movie has currently been halted in the wake of the incident.

