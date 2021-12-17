Alec Baldwin Denies Reports Saying He Requested 'bigger Gun' Before Shooting On 'Rust' Set

As it was recently revealed after an investigation that Alec Baldwin requested a bigger gun before the Rust shooting tragedy, the actor reacted to the news and called it 'a lie.' He took to social media and addressed this news by revealing that the choices for the props were made way before the shoots on the set of Rust.

Alec Baldwin recently took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the latest news about the Rust shooting incident that surfaced on the internet. The latest investigation claimed that the actor requested a bigger gun before the fatal shooting tragedy on the sets of the movie, Rust, however, Alec Baldwin dismissed the claims in his latest tweet stating that it was a lie. He also mentioned that the choices regarding any props by him for the film Rust were made weeks before the production began. He then concluded by adding that to suggest that any changes were made 'before fatal shooting' was false.

Search Warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone

As the investigation went ahead, the police issued a search warrant for Baldwin's phone and claimed that the actor requested a bigger gun before the fatal shooting incident that injured director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to an affidavit from Detective Alexandria Hancock, obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that the actor stated how he assured the gun was empty as they were in rehearsals. The affidavit also suggested that there were a series of emails between Baldwin and Halyna that revealed how the latter showed him different styles of guns. "He said he requested a bigger gun, and she also showed him different styles of knives for the production. Alec was shown a Colt with a brown handle, and a cherry handle and he ultimately chose the one with the brown handle," Hancock stated.

On the other hand, Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dyer earlier spoke to Newsweek and revealed that they were confident that the evidence will show that Mr Baldwin was not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and informed that he continues to cooperate with authorities. Dyer even requested the authorities to obtain a warrant so that they could take steps to protect Baldwin's family and personal information that was clearly unrelated to the investigation.

