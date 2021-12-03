Alec Baldwin Says He Is 'highly Unlikely' To Be Criminally Charged In 'Rust' Set Shooting

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin says he doesn’t worry that he will be criminally charged in the shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halnya Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, the '30 Rock' actor said, “I have been told by people who are in the know that it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally." "I don't have anything to hide," Baldwin said, adding that he continues to cooperate in investigations.

On October 21 in New Mexico, Baldwin held the gun that discharged and fatally wounded the cinematographer Hutchins on the set of the upcoming movie Rust. Baldwin explained, though, that he never pulled the trigger - "I just cocked it and let go of the hammer when it fired."

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has not ruled out criminal charges against Baldwin as the investigation is underway.

During his emotional first interview since that day, the actor shared that he is experiencing aftereffects, including that he has dreams "constantly" about that day, especially with images of guns that keep him awake at night.

"I've been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore," said Baldwin, 63, who has six young children and an adult daughter.

Alec Baldwin 'not guilty' for the shooting incident

When asked if he felt guilty about what happened, Baldwin said'no'. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself. I don't say that lightly," he added.

Baldwin previously issued a statement after Hutchins, 42, was killed on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. When he spoke out about the shooting for the first time, he wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Image: AP