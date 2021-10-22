Alec Baldwin Distraught, Breaks Down After The Accidental Gunshot Killing Halyna Hutchins

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of the movie Rust on Thursday after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured. As per the images that are being shared on social media Baldwin appeared extremely distraught and shaken with a cell phone pressed to his ears. The investigation is currently underway and no charges have been filed so far.

Alec Baldwin appears distraught post the shooting incident

As per a report by People, Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico while shooting for his next movie Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm and was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was announced dead. On the other hand, the second victim, director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

Photos of the actor have been making their rounds on the internet where he is seen shaken up and talking to someone on the phone. In the next photo, he was seen by the sidewalk of the road bending with his hands on his knees.

Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement given to People said, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives." Actor Joe Manganiello took to his Instagram and paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins, he wrote, "woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person."

Image: AP