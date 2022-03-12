Alec Baldwin Is Trying To Avoid Liability In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting, Claims Lawyer

Ever since Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin had fallen prey to the tragedy on the shooting sets of his upcoming film Rust, he is receiving criticism from all across. The shooting incident claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Now according to the recent developments, the lawyer for the late cinematographer's husband called the actor's arbitration demand an attempt to avoid "liability and accountability" for his "reckless actions" that led to the death of Hutchins.

Brian Panish who represents Hutchins' husband Matthew, told Fox News that the only action that ended the production of Rust was Halyna Hutchins' death at the hands of Baldwin. The lawyer issued a statement pertaining to the case that read, "Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions before and on October 21 that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, as demonstrated by today's arbitration demand for indemnification from the Rust production company."

Alec Baldwin slammed by late cinematographer's husband for avoiding liability

For the unversed, the arbitration demand, filed on Friday by Baldwin's lawyers, included insight into the 63-year-old actor's role as a producer of Rust. On the other hand, contrary to the cinematographer's husband's lawyer, Baldwin's lawyer Luke Nikas stated, "This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences. That person is not Alec Baldwin."

In the arbitration seeking move against his fellow producers on the film, Baldwin wants to invoke a provision in his contract that could indemnify him in all current and future lawsuits. The actor claimed he was in charge of creative aspects but did not deal with hiring and budgets. Baldwin's arbitration demand claimed the actor and his company had signed a clause in his contract for Rust that he bears no financial responsibility for legal fees or claims from Hutchins' death, according to Fox News.

The filing also included personal text messages shared between Baldwin and Matthew after the death of Halyna.

"Baldwin's disclosure of personal texts with Matt Hutchins is irrelevant to his demand for arbitration and fails to demonstrate anything other than Hutchins' dignity in his engagement with Baldwin," Panish told the leading website.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed on February 15 on behalf of Matthew and the couple's son in New Mexico, names as defendants Alec Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" and "reckless behaviour and cost-cutting" that led to the death of the cinematographer. Meanwhile, for the unversed, on October 21, 2021, Hutchins was killed by a live bullet in a prop gun discharged by Baldwin on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico.

