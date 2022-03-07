Alec Baldwin On 'Rust' Tragedy: 'There’s A Place To Modify The Safety Regulations'

Almost four months after the tragic incident on the sets of Rust, that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left movie’s director Joel Souza injured, actor Alec Baldwin opened up about the lawsuits and safety protocols on film sets during a film festival in Boulder, Colorado. The tragedy transpired on October 21, 2021, which was followed by subsequent lawsuits against Baldwin for allegedly shrugging off the responsibility of the fatal incident and shifting the blame on others.

Thereafter, the 63-year-old also refuted rumours that claimed that he was not cooperating with the investigation that claimed the life of the Ukrainian cinematographer. As per ANI, the actor handed over his phone to the officials a month after it was requested. Although the actor has opened up about the tragedy and its aftermath multiple times, his recent remarks suggest that some lawsuits were driven by monetary intentions.

Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' tragedy lawsuits

During his appearance at the film festival in Boulder, Colorado, as per Fox News, Alec Baldwin weighed in on the aftermath of the Rust tragedy and opined that there are only '2 victims' in the incident. He stated, ''From the beginning, from the moment this happened, everybody has put out -- besides all the anguish and the suffering, horrible feelings we have and, of course, there are two victims and nobody else is a victim, so to speak -- we have dealt with a situation where specific people are not as interested in finding out what really happened,''

He also spoke about the lawsuits that were followed by the incident and believed that some of them held ulterior financial intentions. Baldwin stated, ''What you have is a certain group of litigants on whatever side, who their attitude is, well, the people who likely seem negligent have enough money,'' He added, ''the people who have money are not negligent, but we’re not gonna let that stop us from doing what we need to do in terms of litigation. Why sue people if you’re not going to get money? That’s what you’re doing,''

Furthermore, he shed light on the impending discussions on stringent safety protocols on film sets as he said, ''There’s a place to modify the safety regulations we have to deal with and I’m very much looking forward to our decisions.”

(With inputs from ANI)

