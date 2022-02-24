Halyna Hutchins Husband Slams Alec Baldwin For Denying Responsibility For His Wife's Death

Amidst several charges against Alec Baldwin after the fatal shooting incident that occurred on the sets of the movie, Rust, Halyna Hutchins'husband recently expressed his fury over the actor for denying responsibility for his wife's demise. the cinematographer's husband, Matthew recently opened up about the issue during his Today show interview and mentioned how he felt angry while watching Alec Baldwin's interview during which he denied taking the responsibility.

Alec Baldwin was recently sued by Halyna's family for his reckless behaviour on the set of the movie, Rust while accusing him of blaming others for the incident. An attorney for Hutchins' filed a complaint against Alec Baldwin for continuing to blame others for the Rust movie fatal shooting incident and added that they were looking forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility.

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew furious over Baldwin's denial

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew recently reacted to Alec Baldwin's ABC interview where the actor talked about the Rust fatal shooting incident and denied taking responsibility for Halyna Hutchin's death. The cinematographer's husband then stated how angry he was to see him talk about her wife's death so publicly in such a detailed way and then did not even accept any responsibility after having just described killing her. He also mentioned that there were a number of industry standards that were not practised, and there were multiple responsible parties.

"Watching him, I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

Furthermore, he shed light on how the idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible was absurd to him. He also mentioned that there were a number of industry standards that were not practised, and there were multiple responsible parties.

Earlier this month, Halyna Hutchins' family sued the actor and even shared an animated video clip that recreated the Rust shooting incident proving the allegations of negligence. According to People, Brian Panish, an attorney for Hutchins' family, stated, "Alec Baldwin is continuing to do what he's done throughout this — he's blaming others. He's not accepting any responsibility. He lays off fault on others when, in fact, but for him shooting the gun, Halyna is still here today. ... Baldwin, again, is in complete denial, accepting no responsibility, and we look forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility."

