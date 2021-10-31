Alec Baldwin spoke to media persons for the first time after his accidental fatal shooting on the sets of Rust in Mexico last week. The actor, who was accompanied by his wife Hilaria Baldwin, shared that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in the shooting, was his friend. He shared that they even had dinner together on the sets before the tragedy.

The veteran actor, however, refused to delve into the investigation that is currently underway, as he was advised not to do so by the police. Alec Baldwin seemed irritated over media persons chasing their car, asking questions and Hilaria answering the questions posed to them. The duo was unhappy about a reporter forgetting Halyna Hutchins' name.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin talk to reporters

Alec Baldwin, as per a report by Daily Mail, on Saturday, stopped to speak to reporters as he set out for a family outing in Vermont, Manchester.

The actor said that a 'woman died' and this woman was his friend. The 63-year-old then added that he had taken Halyna Hutchins for dinner, along with director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, the day he arrived in Santa Fe. Alec Baldwin added that they were a 'very well oiled crew' who were filming the project together and 'then this horrible event happened.'

The Departed star also shared that he met Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son. However, he shared he could not 'characterise' the meeting when asked how the interaction went.

He shared Halyna's widower was in shock and upset, and that he was worried about his family and kids. Alec Baldwin said he was left 'mortified' by the tragedy. The actor informed that he was talking to the police every day and was co-operating with them.

Alec Baldwin also backed 'new measures' on the sets to restrict the use of guns on the sets of movies and TV shows to prevent such accidents from taking place in the future.

He asked how many bullets had gone off on movie sets before saying that the tragedy was a 'one in a trillion' instance. Balwdin said that he was interested in talk of restricting the use of firearms on sets, and backed the use of plastic guns and no live rounds.

Alev Baldwin didn't seem too pleased with Hilaria's answers and asked her to do a 'favour' to him, by letting him take on the questions. Hilaria too got irritated by a reporter who could not recollect Halyna's name. "Her name is Halyna Hutchins", said Alec Baldwin, while Hilaria said that if the person could spend so much time waiting for them, they should know her name.