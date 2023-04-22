Alec Baldwin To Star In Mike Hatton Directorial Debut Hollywood Heist

Alec Baldwin, who is a multi-Emmy winner, is all set to work with Mike Hatton on his directorial debut film titled Hollywood Heist. The news of him being a part of Hollywood Heist came a day after criminal charges were dropped against the actor. It was regarding the tragic on-set death of DP Halyna Hutchins.

Apart from Alec Baldwin, Nick Cannon, Paul Sloan, Mickey Rourke, Tara Reid and Til Schweiger will play prominent roles in Hollywood Heist. The movie has been shot in Spain, Majorca and Las Vegas. Last week in Los Angeles, the crew wrapped up the principal photography of the film.

As per Deadline, Hollywood Heist will follow the story of a power agent in Hollywood who will be attempting to land an actor by narrating the tale of his client. The client will be a movie producer, along with a movie star pal, and they will be trying to race against the time to somehow save their production. However, their account is cleaned by a thief, leading to several negotiations with famous celebrities and drug lords. The story of this film is inspired by true events.

Reportedly, Mike Hatton made the script with Paul Sloan. Hatton will also be producing the film under his Tom of Hats banner with Akopyan from Oscar Gold Productions. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon is acting as the executive producer alongside his Ncredible Entertainment.

Alec Baldwin's fatal Rust shooting case

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin, in the shooting case of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, was dropped. Reportedly, Hutchins died after being shot by a prop gun on the set. It was an involuntary manslaughter. A statement was released regarding this matter. It read, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."