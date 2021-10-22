Alec Baldwin's Brother Stephen Asks For 'Prayers' After The Fatal Accidental Shooting

Following actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting incident in New Mexico, his brother Stephen has broken silence on social media by asking for 'prayers'. Whist filming his upcoming movie with a prop gun, the actor accidentally shot one woman and injured director Joel Souza on Thursday. The incident came as a shock to Hollywood as many mourned the death of the Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who succumb to her injuries.

Stephen Baldwin on Alec's shooting incident

The Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin took to his social media on early Friday morning to react to the fatal shooting incident involving his brother Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin. The 55-year-old shared an image captioned '#Psalm91' asking his followers to send prayers for everyone involved in the incident. He wrote, ''Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you 🙏🏻''

More on Alec Baldwin accidental shooting

On October 21, the Beetlejuice actor fired a prop gun accidentally shooting the director and cinematographer at a Santa Fe film set in New Mexico. The team was filming for the upcoming film Rust. The director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

A police investigation was prompted where the Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed the Albuquerque Journalist that detectives are currently looking into the kind of projectile discharged from the firearm. They also revealed that no charges have been filed in the incident. The statement read, ''According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.''

According to a report from The Santa Fe New Mexican, Alec Baldwin was spotted outside the sheriff's office following the incident. He did not comment on the matter. Co-produced by Alec Baldwin under his company, El Dorado Pictures, Rust is directed and written by Joel Souza. The film also features Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.

Image: AP