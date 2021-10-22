Alec Baldwin Shoots Prop Gun On Film's Set That Killed 1 Crew Member, Injured Director

The American actor and Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin was recently involved in an accident on the set of his upcoming movie when he shot dead a cinematographer with a prop gun. It was also revealed that the actor injured the movie's director, Joel Souza who was later taken to a hospital in Santa Fe.

As per the reports by ANI, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and shot the director and cinematographer at Santa Fe film set in New Mexico. Baldwin was filming his upcoming movie, Rust, near Santa Fe when Halyna Hutchins, 42, the director of photography, was shot by a prop firearm who was soon airlifted by a helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital where she was announced dead. On the other hand, the second victim, director Joel Souza, 48, was injured and has been receiving treatment at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center.

Alec Baldwin fired prop gun killed director of photography at Santa Fe film set in New Mexico: Police



Police investigate the incident

Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios informed the Albuquerque Journalist about the incident and revealed that the detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged through the prop firearm and no charges have been filed in the incident. The deputies also revealed that the crew was filming a scene with a prop firearm when the incident occurred.

The statement read, "According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged." The New Mexico police taped an old church on the crime scene with a yellow crime scene tape and it has been reported that the production of Alec Baldwin's film has been halted. The Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios also informed that they responded about 2 pm to the sets of the film at the Bonanza Creek Ranch when 911 calls came in of a person being shot.

Alec Baldwin was spotted outside the sheriff's office in tears on Thursday and did not comment on the incident as reported by The Santa Fe New Mexican.

The movie, Rust, is being co-produced by Alec Baldwin under his company, El Dorado Pictures, with Joel Souza directing and writing the film. The movie stars Baldwin along with Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.

