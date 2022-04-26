Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Video Released, Actor Narrates Fatal Incident

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's ongoing investigation pertaining to the tragic shooting incident that took place on Rust sets, took a different turn. The actor had been in the news ever since he fired a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that took her life. Now, in a recent development to the case, the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office released the Extensive video footage from the early investigations in the case.

Data files released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office included a video of investigators debriefing Baldwin within hours of the fatal shooting, talking with him inside a compact office. The clip also includes rehearsal clips that show the 64-year-old actor in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun.

Alec Baldwin's video footages from Rust shooting incident released

The incident happened around October when Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins and it went off, killing the cinematographer and wounding director Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene. The video that was recorded post the incident during the investigation, shows Baldwin making a few frantic calls as he awaits a meeting with law enforcement officials. “You have no idea how unbelievable this is and how strange this is,” he says over the phone. Officials also released video footage from the hospital emergency room where the film's director Joel Souza was taken to following his injury on set.

The director also described how armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had handed the weapon to Baldwin, saying it was “cold” or “clean”, meaning that it supposedly contained no live rounds. “There was a bang that was louder than I ever heard come from a blank before,” Souza teold officers. Other clips show officers arriving on the set of the film to conduct interviews with production crew members.

According to Deadline, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendozatold the International media outlet that all the files related to the Rust movie set investigation including lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation, have been released.

Meanwhile, post the fatal incident, the actor and his brother William Baldwin are flying to Italy to shoot Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, two live-action and animation-hybrid family comedies. Deadline quoted that the Baldwin brothers will be appearing in the live-action segments of the films. The projects see Alec Baldwin reunite with filmmaker Francesco Cinquemani following the 2015 sci-fi Andron: The Black Labyrinth. According to the Italian news organisation ANSA, the shooting of the films has just begun in Rome.



IMAGE: Instagram/elperiodico.com.do