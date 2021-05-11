Alex Rodriguez Expresses Shock Over Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Reunion Rumours

Alex Rodriguez is a former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman who got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in 2019. As they recently ended their engagement after being together for 4 years, the actor was spotted getting along with her former partner Ben Affleck that resulted in leaving Alex Rodriguez “shocked” and “upset”. He reportedly shared his feelings on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion and mentioned how he had been trying to reconnect with her.

Alex Rodrigues’ reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ vacation photos

According to reports by E! Online, Alex Rodriguez recently shared his reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ photos from their getaway trip to Montana. As he spilt up with the actor a while ago in April, he stated how shocked he was to see that Jennifer Lopez had moved on. He even stated that he truly thought that they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He further added that he had been trying to reach out to her and mentioned that she had been very short with him. He also shared that he was saddened to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ reunion and added that he even reached out to her to let her know how upset he was. An insider also stated that Jennifer Lopez was not interested in rekindling anything with Alex and was done with him.

After being in a topsy-turvy relationship of around five years with Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez began dating Alex Rodriguez in February 2017. After a span of two years, they announced their engagement in March 2019 and later in April 2021, they announced the end of their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez’ songs

Jennifer Lopez is not only a prolific actor but is also known for her singing skills. She has recorded numerous successful songs in her entire career so far and received tons of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. Some of her popular songs include Hold You Down, I’m Gonna Be Alright, Invading My Mind, One Step At A Time, Love Don’t Cost A Thing, Until It Beats No More, You Belong To Me, What You Mean to Me and several other popular ones.

IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM, BEN AFFLECK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.