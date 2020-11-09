Alex Trebek Passes Away: Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis & Others Pay Tribute

Alex Trebek, famous for hosting the show Jeopardy!, recently passed away on Sunday. He was 81 years old at the time and was suffering from pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Since the news, many fans and celebs have taken to social media to mourn Alex Trebek's death and to pay tribute to his memory. Take a look at all the celebs who paid tribute to the late host:

Alex Trebek tributes

Viola Davis

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

Actor Viola Davis took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late host. She added in her tweet that Alex was a true gentleman. Her tweet read - 'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest'.

Ryan Reynolds

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Actor Ryan Reynolds also took to Twitter to talk about the late host. He added that he was very sad to hear the news and even though the host was suffering cancer, he still managed to make a cameo in one of his films. He added in his tweet - 'We love you, Alex. And Always will'.

Courtney B. Vance

What is: One of the most beloved tv hosts in my lifetime? #AlexTrebek Bless you for fostering a love of learning, your consistent spirit of excellence, and for generously sharing your life with us for more than 30 years. I will forever be your fan. pic.twitter.com/OBbdEP3cXD — Courtney B. Vance (@CourtneyBVance) November 8, 2020

Courtney B. Vance also took to Twitter to share her remorse. She added that she would always be a fan of Alex. She also thanked the late TV host for his spirit of excellence.

Kevin McHale

He left the world a better place. Thank you, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/6rBHazwd5c — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 8, 2020

Actor Kevin McHale also added a few kind words for the late host. He mentioned in his tweet that Alex had left the world a better place. He also thanked the late host.

George Takei

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

Actor George Takei paid a sweet tribute to the late host. He mentioned that Alex had brought everyone a lot of knowledge. George also added that his battle with cancer was heroic.

Ryan Seacrest

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

TV host Ryan Seacrest also paid tribute to Alex. He added that Alex was like a family member to him. His tweet finally read - 'Rest In Peace, Alex.'

Michael Strahan

RIP to one of the sweetest souls I ever had the chance to spend time with, who was always funny and kind. RIP Mr. Trebek! Love and prayers to Jean and the family!❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q22wqeatzt — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) November 8, 2020

Michael Strahan also took to Twitter to say a few kind words about the late host. He also added a picture with Alex. His tweet read - 'RIP to one of the sweetest souls I ever had the chance to spend time with'.

Jimmy Kimmel

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel also added a sweet note for the late host. He mentioned in his tweet that Alex was a very kind gentleman. He finally added 'Rest Well'.

Ellen DeGeneres

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres got a bit emotional after the news. She mentioned in her tweet that Alex was a wonderful man. She added - 'I’m sending love to his family and fans'.

Padma Lakshmi

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 8, 2020

Padma Lakshmi shared some of her fond memories of the late host. She mentioned that Alex helped her embrace her own personality.

