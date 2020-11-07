Jeopardy! Winner Breaks Down In Tears As He Thanks Alex Trebek For Teaching Him English

Jeopardy is an American television game show hosted by Alex Trebek. The show has been running for more than 5 decades now and has influenced a lot of Americans. Recently, an Indian migrant won $20,400 on the show and broke down while talking to Alex. He mentioned that Alex Trebek in Jeopardy has been a great influence on him and thanked him. Take a look at what the Jeopardy contestant had to say about Alex.

Jeopardy! winner breaks down while thanking Alex

Alex Trebek has been hosting the show Jeopardy! from its inception in the early 70s. He proved again that he had been an inspiration to many over the years. A contestant named Albert Thakur who is an Indian immigrant mentioned a memory from his childhood. When Albert won $20,400 at the end of the show, Alex Trebek in Jeopardy asked him if there were any family members from India who were watching him. Thakur broke down in tears and said that he learned the English language in childhood because of Alex. He used to sit on his grandfather's lap and watch the show along with him.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

He said that this was a very special moment for him and thanked Alex for being such an influence to him. Jeopardy's official Twitter page shared the video of this episode on their page. They wrote that Alex's impact is immeasurable. To this, Thakur replied that it was unbelievable that they shared his video. He also wrote a note for his experience at the show on his social media. He mentioned that he won something that he always wanted and meeting Alex in Jeopardy was something that money wouldn't be able to buy. He also wrote, "To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American."

To win something money can't buy was an indescribable experience. To be in such a diverse contest makes me proud to be an immigrant and an #American. If you watched me, will you take a bit of my smile and joy & share that with someone? We could all use a 🙂 @Jeopardy #Jeopardy — Albert Thakur (@albertthakur) November 6, 2020

Reactions to Thakur's video

Many Twitter users congratulated Albert Thakur for his achievement in the show. A Twitter user thanked him for being a fun contestant. He also added that he learned perfect diction from Alex when he was little. Another Twitter user wrote that Alex Trebek is an inspiration for most Americans. Some even shared their memories of the show and Alex. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Thakur's video.

Thanks for being a fun to watch contestant. We enjoyed your stories of riding on elephants as a child and that you learned perfect diction from Alex. Thank you! Peace and love. — GingerNinja Vert der Ferk (@MagicalNinja73) November 7, 2020

sweet, sweet, sweet.

Alex is the very model of everything I wish Americans would be. — 🔌subliculous (@subliculous) November 6, 2020

That’s beautiful. I watch jeopardy with my mother every chance I get she has terminal cancer and it’s one of our great joys is watching jeopardy. Thanks Alex. — Kevin 🚗📈💰🇺🇸 (@realkgmoney) November 6, 2020

How incredibly sweet! Great to see especially in times likes this! Reminds me of my Grandmother I was so close to & taught me so many life lessons I will never forget! I have her on tape so I do not forget!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — amy norman (@amynorm96285988) November 6, 2020

