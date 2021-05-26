Alexandra Daddario Leaves Fans 'jealous', 'heartbroken' As She Confirms Dating Andrew Form

American actor Alexandra Daddario's latest social media post broke the internet as she finally made her relationship with beau Andrew Form Instagram official. On Tuesday, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form left netizens swooning over their PDA-filled photograph which went on to make global headlines. Along with confirming her courtship with Andrew, the Baywatch star also penned a lovely note for her lover and ardent fans of the actor are "jealous" about the same.

Netizens are happy yet upset with Andrew Form & Alexandra Daddario dating

Alexandra Daddario has left her fans "heartbroken" as she debuted her romance with the American film producer, Andrew Form. Yesterday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram handle to shell out major couple goals for netizens by sharing a loved-up black & white photograph with her darling boyfriend. In the romantic photograph posted by Alexandra, the love birds could be seen sharing a passionate kiss as they were wrapped in each other's arms.

Along with the photo, the Songbird actor also expressed her love to Andrew as she gushed "I love you" to him. In addition to that, she also added, "And even that is an understatement". Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Alexandra Daddario's boyfriend, Jordana Brewster seems to have given the couple's love story a thumbs up as she was one of the first celebrities to like the IG post.

Check out Alexandra Daddario's Instagram post below:

Soon after Alexandra and Andrew's mushy photograph surfaced on the internet, it was quick to go viral and win netizens' hearts. However, hundreds of fans of the Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters actor also flocked to the comment section of her latest Instagram post to express, "You broke my heart" as she is no longer single. Take a look at some reactions below:

Meanwhile, ahead of dating Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form was married to the Fast & Furious star, Jordana Brewster. The former celebrity couple had tied the knot back in 2007, followed by Jordana filing a divorce from Andrew in 2020. They also have 2 children together, 7-year-old son Julian and 4-year-old son Rowan. On the other hand, Jordana has been dating Mason Morfit for a while now and often treats fans with her adorable PDA photos and videos with her newfound beau.

