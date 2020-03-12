Alexandra Grant Opens Up About What Happened Post Her Red Carpet Debut With Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves made the internet go crazy as the actor made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Alexandra Grant in November last year. It seems that it was not only the fans who were shocked to see the actor walk the red carpet hand in hand with his partner. Alexandra Grant revealed that she had people coming out of the woodwork to get to know the details of her relationship with Keanu Reeves.

Alexandra Grant reveals the aftermath of her red carpet debut with Keanu Reeves

In an interview with a leading magazine, the visual artist revealed that every single person she knew called her in the first week of November and said that it was fascinating. It seems that Keanu Reeves finally shed his 'Sad Keanu' persona when he made his love official at the red carpet. The duo looked excited to be a part of the event as they were snapped while Grant stared adorably at him.

The duo, who runs a publishing house together called X Artists’ Books, have known each other for years. According to a close friend of the two, Jennifer Tilly, the couple has been dating for years.

Tilly further shared that she remembers when a year and a half ago Alexandra Grant came and said to her that Keanu Reeves is her boyfriend and she recalled being shocked. She added that it is astonishing for her how all of a sudden Alexandra Grant attends an event with Keanu Reeves and people went insane over it.

Alexandra Grant chose to remain coy in her interview with a leading magazine when she was asked about possible marriage plans in the future. She laughed at the question and told that magazine that she would love to answer it over a glass of wine. The artist said that love at the entry-level is deeply important to her identity and jokingly asked how is that for dodging the question. She further added that there is a period of isolation that she goes into as a painter and said that she deeply values the experience of being in relationships.

