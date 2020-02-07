Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant To Tie The Knot Soon? Details Inside

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant broke the internet when they walked hand-in-hand for a red carpet event. Keanu Reeves wasn't seen publically involved with anyone for over a decade before revealing that he is dating Alexandra. But, with time it was revealed that the two have been together for a while. Now actor Jennifer Tilly, who is reportedly a good friend of Alexandra Grant has revealed details about the couple while speaking to a news daily in the USA.

Jennifer Tilly on Keanu-Alexandra's relationship

Jennifer Tilly knew about the two being a couple since 2018, as Alexandra herself had revealed it to her. Though taken by surprise, Jennifer stated that she did not tell anyone about the couple to maintain secrecy. The actor revealed that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been together for years but marriage is not on cards for them as she believes the two are artists and will continue being happy together as they are. But, Jennifer also praised both Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant for being the elegant couple they are.

Jennifer Tilly revealed furthermore that she met Keanu Reeves during Alexandra's last art exhibition. She called Keanu as a 'low-key guy' as he does not wish to have the spotlight on him all the time. She also deemed Alexandra Grant to be a brilliant artist and a perfect fit for Keanu Reeves. According to Jennifer, though Keanu is a good person, he is lucky to have Alexandra in his life. Jennifer concluded stating that as both of them have very quiet and elegant personalities, they are the ideal couple.

Image courtesy - Alexandra Grant Instagram

